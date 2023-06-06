MXL Patch 2.01

Highlights
- Dynamic Weather has arrived! When playing in a rainy weather scenario, the intensity of the rain will build and disperse over time, moving from overcast to light rain to heavy rain and possibly even to a thunderstorm. As the intensity of the rain changes, so will the ground conditions. When the ground is wet, deformation is much more aggressive and new ruts take on a different shape. Traction, friction, and other ground physics are also impacted when riding through muddy terrain.
- The weather system is debuting first in 2023 Thunder Valley before appearing in the other 2023 Pro Motocross tracks and then being rolled out to base game environments.
- Thunder Valley with dynamic weather unlocks this Thursday, for all owners of the DLC 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
- The position of the vehicle center-of-gravity has been adjusted to stabilize the MX bike when cornering or leaning back/forward and to prevent the vehicle position popping/shaking under some conditions.
- The likelihood of wrecking has decreased in some cases as the wreck thresholds have increased and detection has improved.
- The potential exploitability of Quick-Scrubs has been reduced by adjusting the roll and yaw amount required to initiate one.
- Issues with the crowd excitement have been resolved which could cause them to boo continuously during events.
- See how other players' connections are stacking up. A ping indicator now appears in menus next to each player's name when playing Online.
Detailed changelog
- UI: Added year designations and updated sorting of all vehicles in the Garage menu
- UI: Fixed a bug that could break the Pause menu when entering the full pause menu multiple times in rapid succession
- UI: Fixed a bug causing the Wrong Way sound to continue to play after quitting or finishing an event
- UI: Updated track preview images for Supercross events
- UI: Adjusted HUD position to allow more safe room at the edge of the screen
- UI: Adjusted the position of the Garage cameras when viewing UTV and ATV parts.
- UI: Fixed a bug preventing 2023 Pro Motocross times being recorded in Time Trial
- UI: Fixed many small miscellaneous bugs across the new UI
- Environment: Added Dynamic Weather system to 2023 Thunder Valley. Rainy weather is directly accessible in the Conditions/Time of Day settings in Exhibition and Custom Events, otherwise it will appear randomly.
- Environment: The intensity of the rain will build and disperse over time, moving to and from adjacent weather conditions over the course of about two minutes. The weather progresses from overcast to light rain to heavy rain then finally to thunderstorm. As the intensity of the rain changes, so does the appearance of the lighting, sky, terrain, and roost.
- Environment: The behavior of the terrain changes with the intensity of its wetness. Deformation becomes more aggressive and new ruts take on a different shape. Traction, friction, and other ground physics are also impacted when riding through wet or muddy terrain.
- Online: Added a ping indicator to all player lists when playing Online; Players, Manage Squad, and Race Results menus.
- Animation: Cleaned up minor issues in the heavy wreck animations
- Animation: Updated the rider animation in the Pause menu
- Animation: Updated slide wreck animations so the animations appear more natural for most cases
- Animation: Adjusted highside wreck animations
- Animation: Fixed an animation bug in which the rider removes their hands from handle bars while holding down both clutch and throttle inputs.
- Physics: Adjusted the position of the rider-vehicle center-of-gravity to stabilize the MX bike when cornering or leaning back/forward and prevent the vehicle position oscillating rapidly under some conditions.
- Physics: Slightly decreased acceleration on all MX bikes
- Physics: Adjusted certain wreck thresholds to be more forgiving
- Physics: Added checks to prevent wrecks when landing perpendicular to motion at low speeds
- Physics: Reduced the potential exploitability of Quick-Scrubs by adjusting the roll and yaw amount required to initiate one.
- Physics: Adjusted forces applied when executing a Scrub or Quick-Scrub to prevent the bike from quickly pitching down under certain circumstances.
- Physics: Slightly increased the mass of bales and tuff blocks
- Physics: Increased the throttle input response for 4-stroke MX Bikes
- Audio: Resolved issues with the crowd excitement which could cause them to boo continuously during events.
- Misc: Fixed issues with grips and handlebars clipping the throttle/starter/etc. on KTM and Kawasaki MX bikes.
- Misc: Fixed vanishing MIPs on AMD graphics cards
Changed files in this update