- The upper limit of damage reduction for war spirit equipment is 80%
- Opening the warehouse will cancel the sale mode
- Display the five elements attribute of the monster.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 31 May 2023
V1.2.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
