Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 31 May 2023

V1.2.15

31 May 2023

  1. The upper limit of damage reduction for war spirit equipment is 80%
  2. Opening the warehouse will cancel the sale mode
  3. Display the five elements attribute of the monster.

