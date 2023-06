Share · View all patches · Build 11359357 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear Ballers,

We have released a new downloadable patch (ver. 1.1.91.2) to fix the following issue.

-UI issue of Fixer's Secret Support

Please download the most recent patch to avoid any unexpected issues.​

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

​- 3on3 FreeStyle Team​