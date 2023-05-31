 Skip to content

AQUA KITTY UDX update for 31 May 2023

1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix for monitors with refresh rate other than 60Hz.
  • Audio related crash bug fixed.
  • New "Turbo Mode" added to settings for fun. This can be turned on and off as you please, and when turned on makes the game run at double speed.

