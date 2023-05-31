- Fix for monitors with refresh rate other than 60Hz.
- Audio related crash bug fixed.
- New "Turbo Mode" added to settings for fun. This can be turned on and off as you please, and when turned on makes the game run at double speed.
AQUA KITTY UDX update for 31 May 2023
1.0.5
