DreamScapes Dimensions update for 31 May 2023

v0.162a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed female equipment not displaying correctly in character selection
  2. Fixed female equipment not displaying correctly on other clients
  3. More attempts to improve pet/follower targeting while in combat

