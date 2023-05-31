- Fixed female equipment not displaying correctly in character selection
- Fixed female equipment not displaying correctly on other clients
- More attempts to improve pet/follower targeting while in combat
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 31 May 2023
v0.162a
