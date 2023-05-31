 Skip to content

ASZG update for 31 May 2023

Patch notes - Fixes .4 - 5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We appreciate everyone who is supporting the project in this initial period, and we are closely listening to your feedback! We have been working on fixes since the launch, so here's a brief summary of the minor updates we have made:

Corrections:

  • Improved animations.
  • Interface adjustments.
  • New environmental objects.
  • Gameplay mechanic improvements.
  • Fixed elements that hindered progression between levels.
  • Adjusted object lighting.
  • Visual enhancements for collectible objects.
  • General sound effect adjustments.
  • Player movement refinements.
  • Addition of new texts and visual elements to facilitate objective understanding.
  • Balancing and bug fixes.

Work in progress:

  • Adjustments to game difficulty.
  • Addition of more hidden resources.

Pending:

We are aware of some issues reported by the community and are working on solutions for them, including:

  • Terrain bugs in some open environments.
  • Save/load game bugs causing various issues in specific levels.
  • Problems with carrying weapons and objects between levels.
  • Frame rate drops when loading certain scenes.
  • Shadows of objects appearing on the screen when they shouldn't.
  • Pending translation for Brazilian Portuguese.

