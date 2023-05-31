Patch notes - Fixes .4 - 5

We appreciate everyone who is supporting the project in this initial period, and we are closely listening to your feedback! We have been working on fixes since the launch, so here's a brief summary of the minor updates we have made:
Corrections:
- Improved animations.
- Interface adjustments.
- New environmental objects.
- Gameplay mechanic improvements.
- Fixed elements that hindered progression between levels.
- Adjusted object lighting.
- Visual enhancements for collectible objects.
- General sound effect adjustments.
- Player movement refinements.
- Addition of new texts and visual elements to facilitate objective understanding.
- Balancing and bug fixes.
Work in progress:
- Adjustments to game difficulty.
- Addition of more hidden resources.
Pending:
We are aware of some issues reported by the community and are working on solutions for them, including:
- Terrain bugs in some open environments.
- Save/load game bugs causing various issues in specific levels.
- Problems with carrying weapons and objects between levels.
- Frame rate drops when loading certain scenes.
- Shadows of objects appearing on the screen when they shouldn't.
- Pending translation for Brazilian Portuguese.
Changed files in this update