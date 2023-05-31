Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - 1.12.1 - Patch Notes

We're releasing a new update for Gladius. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.
The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.
Changes since 1.12.0
New
- Added Prefer Relayed Data network setting (off by default): Instead of connecting directly to the host, relay all data through a relay server if one is available. This will increase the network latency. When turned off, data is still relayed if the initial direct connection fails (as before this setting existed). Only use if you are experiencing connection issues and cannot resolve them otherwise.
Balance
- Moved Kataphron Breachers from research tier 7 to 5, reduced group size from 3 to 2, and reduced cost from 80 to 60.
- Increased Archaeopter Transvector transport capacity from 2 to 4 to compensate for Bulky rules.
- Increased Uncreator Gauntlet heal from 6 to 8.
- Added Very Bulky to Scout Bikers and XV88 Broadside Battlesuits.
- Added Bulky to Assault Space Marines, Autarch and Zephyrim.
- Removed Bulky from Librarian.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Whirlwind idle animation.
- Fixed Pulse Accelerator not working on Pulse Submunitions Cannon.
- Fixed Carnifex upgrades being gated by Brood Haunt.
- Fixed Rogal Dorn Battle Tank and Whirlwind listing their smoke launchers under weapons.
- Fixed Gargantuan Creatures being transportable.
- Fixed nested transports dying only give the XP of the dead transport + the first transport inside, not the nested others.
- Fixed Deff Dread research requiring Kult ov Speed.
- Fixed crash in third chapter of the Adeptus Mechanicus quest line when playing in German.
- Fixed missing mention of Whirlwinds in Space Marines Dozer Blade research.
- Fixed missing mention of Deff Dread, Greater Brass Scorpion and Tyrannocyte in Hammer of Wrath research description for their respective faction.
- Fixed missing mention of Rogal Dorn Battle Tanks in Astra Militarum Additional Heavy Bolters research description.
- Fixed missing mention of Imagifiers in Adepta Sororitas Frag Grenade research description.
- Fixed missing mention of Imagifiers and Hospitallers in Adepta Sororitas Krak Grenade research description.
- Fixed Monofilament description.
- Fixed minor typos.
