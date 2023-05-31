Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - 1.12.1 - Patch Notes

We're releasing a new update for Gladius. As per usual, please let us know what you think of the list of changes. Your feedback is essential to keep improving the game.

The team is currently hard at work. We'll have news about new content soon.

Changes since 1.12.0

New

Added Prefer Relayed Data network setting (off by default): Instead of connecting directly to the host, relay all data through a relay server if one is available. This will increase the network latency. When turned off, data is still relayed if the initial direct connection fails (as before this setting existed). Only use if you are experiencing connection issues and cannot resolve them otherwise.

Balance

Moved Kataphron Breachers from research tier 7 to 5, reduced group size from 3 to 2, and reduced cost from 80 to 60.

Increased Archaeopter Transvector transport capacity from 2 to 4 to compensate for Bulky rules.

Increased Uncreator Gauntlet heal from 6 to 8.

Added Very Bulky to Scout Bikers and XV88 Broadside Battlesuits.

Added Bulky to Assault Space Marines, Autarch and Zephyrim.

Removed Bulky from Librarian.

Bug Fixes