Volcano Princess Patch Note V2.00.00

Dear Volcano Kingdom Residences,

Volcano Princess is celebrating her first major update today, and we wish a Happy Children's Day for everyone in&out Volcano Kingdom!

This is a major update of adding new romance endings and modifying one important storyline. More fixes and adjustments will be updated in the upcoming small patches as usual.

Thank you all for your continued support of Volcano Princess!

v2.00.00

Feature:

1- Made a new revision and interpretation of the [spoiler];Lebsa Event[/spoiler].

A. This story scene has been modified. More explanations and details have been added to the plot to make the story happen more reasonable.

More than 10 drawings are added for this modification.

B. Added a special romance ending with Lebsa:

Gain 10 ❥, accept 3 invitations from Lebsa, and choose the right option in her special scene, the special romance ending with Lebsa will occur at the end.

2 - Added three New Multi-NPC Romance Endings

A. [spoiler]Ze & Hackett & Daughter[/spoiler]

B. [spoiler]Lon & Craig & Daughter[/spoiler]

C. [spoiler]Gwyneth & Mona & Daughter[/spoiler]

That's the end of the Patch Note today. Thank you for reading!

【Savedata Hint】

Steam Cloud function is now unavailable for Volcano Princess. It still takes time for devs to solve it, so if you are playing the game on different PCs, please remember to copy all the files under this route to move savedata:

[SYSTEM DISK]\Users[Your Windows Username]\AppData\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess

(or copy this to the address line and press enter: %APPDATA%..\LocalLow\EggHatcher\VolcanoPrincess)

If you meet any bugs, please submit a Gle Form.