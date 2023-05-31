- Fixed a bug with Deflect Animals not stacking if you wore the Teal Coak and the Ermine Cowl. It stacks properly now.
- Defringed the images in the Graphics/News folder.
Shadowhand update for 31 May 2023
V1.12 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update