Shadowhand update for 31 May 2023

V1.12 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with Deflect Animals not stacking if you wore the Teal Coak and the Ermine Cowl. It stacks properly now.
  • Defringed the images in the Graphics/News folder.

