Lobby - Fixed an issue with overlapping trash rewards.
Expedition Selection - Keyboard movement has been modified to be convenient.
Character - A system that enhances stats according to character collection has been added.
Survival Academy update for 31 May 2023
Ver 0.2.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
