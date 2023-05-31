 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 31 May 2023

Ver 0.2.14

Build 11358822

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Lobby - Fixed an issue with overlapping trash rewards.

  • Expedition Selection - Keyboard movement has been modified to be convenient.

  • Character - A system that enhances stats according to character collection has been added.

