CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 31 May 2023

Update 3 is online: Camera management

Build 11358788

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now control the camera using the keyboard in addition to the mouse.
Language selection at game startup will automatically assign keyboard keys (Qwerty or Azerty).
You can also change the keyboard layout at any time in the game's pause menu.

