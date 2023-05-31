You can now control the camera using the keyboard in addition to the mouse.
Language selection at game startup will automatically assign keyboard keys (Qwerty or Azerty).
You can also change the keyboard layout at any time in the game's pause menu.
CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 31 May 2023
Update 3 is online: Camera management
You can now control the camera using the keyboard in addition to the mouse.
