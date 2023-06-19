Update v0.122.2 is Live!

Greetings, Martians!

Welcome to the sixth week on Mars!

We are thrilled to announce that the testing phase for build v0.122.2 is now complete, and it has just been switched to the default branch. Rest assured, if you encounter any issues, you can always revert to the previous branch on Steam.

You can find the complete changelog for build v0.122.2 in the previous devlog:

Check it out here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/758690/view/3687931332330630923?l=english

In this update, we have introduced several exciting additions:

Autowalk feature

Suit charging from batteries and transformers

Building trailers and containers without the need for Big Crusher

And that's not all! This update also includes numerous other features and fixes.

We are currently reworking the save system, and while a major fix will be available in the next update, we have already resolved some of the issues with saving and loading the game.

In the upcoming weeks, we will provide you with more detailed information about our plans, as we have an exciting major update scheduled for June/July. Stay tuned for further updates! ːsteamhappyː

Don't forget that you can always press F4 to automatically send us feedback, including screenshots and logs directly from the game.

For collecting priority bugs, we have a pinned forum thread available:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/758690/discussions/0/3829792817308237223/

Wishing you a fantastic weekend on Mars!

Warm regards,

The Occupy Mars Team

