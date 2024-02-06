Hey you.
The day is here.
CLeM is out now on Steam!
Find your purpose in our brand new Launch Trailer below!
Get ready to step into a cute yet dark world, and investigate a seemingly desolate house accompanied only by an obscure voice and a mysterious notebook. Explore and solve puzzles to uncover secrets hidden within the house in this narrative-driven puzzle adventure with a dark twist.
What can you expect?
- A new genre, “Puzzlevania,” intertwining puzzles and exploration. Discover hidden secrets in each room as you delve deeper into the mysteries with every crafted magical toy.
- Unique and beautiful art style with hand-drawn elements.
- Atmospheric & adaptive music design
- Challenging and diverse puzzles to solve.
- An enigmatic story with a dark turn.
We’d love to have as many people experience the dark story in the world of CLeM, and - as a small team - we’d also appreciate you helping us spread the word. So if you’d like to support us even further, you can:
- Tell everyone you know about CLeM
- Leave a review on Steam
- Show us your favourite screenshots and fan art
Thank you for being with us on this emotional and deeply personal journey. Seeing your excitement on Discord & Social Media made this process unforgettable for us, and we hope you enjoy the world of CLeM and solving all those puzzles!
Javi, Jordi, & Mariona
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1861440/CLeM/