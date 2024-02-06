 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CLeM update for 6 February 2024

CLeM is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 11358739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey you.

The day is here.

CLeM is out now on Steam!

Find your purpose in our brand new Launch Trailer below!

Get ready to step into a cute yet dark world, and investigate a seemingly desolate house accompanied only by an obscure voice and a mysterious notebook. Explore and solve puzzles to uncover secrets hidden within the house in this narrative-driven puzzle adventure with a dark twist.

What can you expect?

  • A new genre, “Puzzlevania,” intertwining puzzles and exploration. Discover hidden secrets in each room as you delve deeper into the mysteries with every crafted magical toy.
  • Unique and beautiful art style with hand-drawn elements.
  • Atmospheric & adaptive music design
  • Challenging and diverse puzzles to solve.
  • An enigmatic story with a dark turn.

We’d love to have as many people experience the dark story in the world of CLeM, and - as a small team - we’d also appreciate you helping us spread the word. So if you’d like to support us even further, you can:

  • Tell everyone you know about CLeM
  • Leave a review on Steam
  • Show us your favourite screenshots and fan art

Thank you for being with us on this emotional and deeply personal journey. Seeing your excitement on Discord & Social Media made this process unforgettable for us, and we hope you enjoy the world of CLeM and solving all those puzzles!

Javi, Jordi, & Mariona

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1861440/CLeM/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link