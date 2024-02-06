This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey you.

The day is here.

CLeM is out now on Steam!

Find your purpose in our brand new Launch Trailer below!



Get ready to step into a cute yet dark world, and investigate a seemingly desolate house accompanied only by an obscure voice and a mysterious notebook. Explore and solve puzzles to uncover secrets hidden within the house in this narrative-driven puzzle adventure with a dark twist.

What can you expect?

A new genre, “Puzzlevania,” intertwining puzzles and exploration. Discover hidden secrets in each room as you delve deeper into the mysteries with every crafted magical toy.

Unique and beautiful art style with hand-drawn elements.

Atmospheric & adaptive music design

Challenging and diverse puzzles to solve.

An enigmatic story with a dark turn.

We’d love to have as many people experience the dark story in the world of CLeM, and - as a small team - we’d also appreciate you helping us spread the word. So if you’d like to support us even further, you can:

Tell everyone you know about CLeM

Leave a review on Steam

Show us your favourite screenshots and fan art

Thank you for being with us on this emotional and deeply personal journey. Seeing your excitement on Discord & Social Media made this process unforgettable for us, and we hope you enjoy the world of CLeM and solving all those puzzles!

Javi, Jordi, & Mariona

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1861440/CLeM/