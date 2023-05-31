My Escort Company now availablle!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1759920/My_Escort_Company/]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images/39755770/37aa89c39f31b7228133483fcf89c32a7a6464fc.jpg)

Today, after 6 months of Early Access, we release the version 1.0 of My Escort Company, our naughty management game!

Hire, train, rest and manage 10 gorgeous women with different profiles! They will make money for you to upgrade your company! Discover their naughty side with a gallery made of 400+ elements including 18+ kink videos, stripteases'' and different posing/outfits!

Don't hesitate to join us on Steam or Discord and tell us what you think about the game, the team is around to answer your questions and listen to your feedback!

Steam Community Forums || [Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR)