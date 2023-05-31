 Skip to content

My Escort Company update for 31 May 2023

My Escort Company now availablle!

My Escort Company update for 31 May 2023

Build 11358733

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, after 6 months of Early Access, we release the version 1.0 of My Escort Company, our naughty management game!

Hire, train, rest and manage 10 gorgeous women with different profiles! They will make money for you to upgrade your company! Discover their naughty side with a gallery made of 400+ elements including 18+ kink videos, stripteases'' and different posing/outfits!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1759920/My_Escort_Company/

Don't hesitate to join us on Steam or Discord and tell us what you think about the game, the team is around to answer your questions and listen to your feedback!
Steam Community Forums || [Discord](discord.gg/SUp8drcewR)

