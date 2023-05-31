Golfie 1.1.18 Patch Notes

This update aims to address an issue where some players could crash, especially on later levels. We also add a few QoL things like faster load times, as well as a load progress bar!
What's New:
- Overhauled level loading - load times should be a bit faster now!
- Reworked level construction algorithm to lessen max VRAM requirements, which in turn should reduce the risk of the game crashing during level generation
- Added progress bar in loading screen to better indicate loading progress
- Fixed an issue where you would always get the same theme variations within a run (eg. always beach night and never daytime version)
- Fixed an issue where it was possible for the game to create a checkpoint right before getting hit by an axe, resulting in run-ending repeating damage
- Fixed an audio issue where there could sometimes be repeated hissing/noise bursts while in the screen between levels
- Fixed a few objects that had lost their sound material and thus didn't have impact sounds
