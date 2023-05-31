 Skip to content

Toribash update for 31 May 2023

Toribash 5.60 - 31/05/23 Update

Build 11358713

Hi! New stuff in today's update:

  • New Mods directory with a better structure and new mods

  • Mods browser will now open last viewed folder after being minimized

  • Added oldschooler status display in Queue list

  • Added "Texture compression" option in Graphics settings

  • Fixed bug with "Start new game" toggle always being unchecked after game restart in Gamerules

  • Fixed bug with scrollable lists' last position not being updated when using drag-to-scroll

  • Fixed bug with player position and numplayers values not always resetting properly when loading a new mod

  • Fixed crash to desktop when attempting to enable Uke focus camera with numplayers 1

  • Fixed bug with incorrect resolution handling on macOS with external monitors or on old macs without Retina displays

  • Fixed bug with game title custom texture not being displayed

  • Fixed bug with missing + button in MoveMemory when no moves are recorded and Kicking tutorial hasn't been completed

  • Fixed bug with MoveMemory featured move rendering when they're the only recorded moves

