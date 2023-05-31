Toribash 5.60 - 31/05/23 Update

Hi! New stuff in today's update:
-
New Mods directory with a better structure and new mods
-
Mods browser will now open last viewed folder after being minimized
-
Added oldschooler status display in Queue list
-
Added "Texture compression" option in Graphics settings
-
Fixed bug with "Start new game" toggle always being unchecked after game restart in Gamerules
-
Fixed bug with scrollable lists' last position not being updated when using drag-to-scroll
-
Fixed bug with player position and numplayers values not always resetting properly when loading a new mod
-
Fixed crash to desktop when attempting to enable Uke focus camera with numplayers 1
-
Fixed bug with incorrect resolution handling on macOS with external monitors or on old macs without Retina displays
-
Fixed bug with game title custom texture not being displayed
-
Fixed bug with missing + button in MoveMemory when no moves are recorded and Kicking tutorial hasn't been completed
-
Fixed bug with MoveMemory featured move rendering when they're the only recorded moves
Changed files in this update