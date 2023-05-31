Toribash 5.60 - 31/05/23 Update

Hi! New stuff in today's update:

New Mods directory with a better structure and new mods

Mods browser will now open last viewed folder after being minimized

Added oldschooler status display in Queue list

Added "Texture compression" option in Graphics settings

Fixed bug with "Start new game" toggle always being unchecked after game restart in Gamerules

Fixed bug with scrollable lists' last position not being updated when using drag-to-scroll

Fixed bug with player position and numplayers values not always resetting properly when loading a new mod

Fixed crash to desktop when attempting to enable Uke focus camera with numplayers 1

Fixed bug with incorrect resolution handling on macOS with external monitors or on old macs without Retina displays

Fixed bug with game title custom texture not being displayed

Fixed bug with missing + button in MoveMemory when no moves are recorded and Kicking tutorial hasn't been completed