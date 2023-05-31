Test branch update log

The test branch cannot be used with the old archive data due to the large changes
If you want to continue playing the old archive, you must switch back to the default version
This test branch only supports Chinese
Due to yesterday's high fever delay, today's specific update time may be later, the current test version is not perfect, expect a better experience of players please wait more patiently!
- 60 new male and female npc drawings, additional male character voices
- New simple town map
- New npc character non-combat information, character, favorability, etc., not yet finalized
- Added npc character dialogue menu, including trading, gift giving, hiring, etc., not finalized
- Added 70 new non-combat npc characteristics
- Added 4 new leader attributes and related functions
- Added some new props that can be actively used, including potions, etc.
- All companions can now be disbanded, and disbanded companions will return to the town on the world map
- Slightly enhanced the value of some potions
- Other framework features implemented, etc.
- Some other old bug fixes
Changed depots in opentest branch