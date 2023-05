Share · View all patches · Build 11358670 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 10:39:12 UTC by Wendy

With the switch to OpenVR, I forgot about the toggle projector binding (click on brush hand thumbstick). This is now fixed.

Also, Vermillion is just 15 reviews away from transitioning to "Overwhelmingly positive"! If you've enjoyed your time in the studio, I'd really appreciate you taking a minute to leave a review. 🙏🏻