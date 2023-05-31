SCUM - Patch 0.8.510.68662

Hello hello all, heard you wanted an update? Well an update you shall have. A bit of fixes and a lot of QoL additions.
- Fixed the bug where destroying cooking utilities with items on them would make the items float.
- Fixed the bug where wrong impact audio would play when kunai is used.
- Fixed the issue where in some recipes meat would show twice as a possible ingredient when it should not.
- Fixed the bug where you could not use other containers such as gasoline canisters filled with water for cooking.
- Fixed some issues regarding item icons.
- Fixed the issue where you could not maintain fire rings.
- Fixed the issue where vehicles would sometimes become non interactable after parts were removed from them.
- Fixed the issue where some items were not tradeable when they should've been.
- Fixed the issue where some items would clip through fingers.
- Fixed the issue where you can use portable stoves to cook underwater. (No more sponge bob cosplay)
- Fixed the issue where some world wells would not function properly.
- Potential fix for the "server temporarily unavailable" issue.
- Fixed the issue where event tab could be opened even though events are disabled in server settings.
- Fixed the issue where players could not treat wounds in Single player.
- Fixed the issue where the event panel displayed incorrect events.
- Fixed the bug where you could not disinfect rags with vodka.
- Fixed the bug where players would still have items in hands when interacting with car doors instead of stowing them away or dropping them.
- Fixed the issue where fireplaces would become unusable if players moved away from them.
- Fixed the issue where generators would not turn off when placed in chests.
- Fixed the issue where characters would loose skill levels/experience.
- Fixed the issue where items would sometimes show destroyed indicator when they shouldn't.
- Fixed the issue where weapons with 0% durability would disappear when placed in vehicles.
- Fixed the bug where ATR tooltips would not show.
- Rebalanced hand abrasions gain.
- Adjusted suicide puppet beeps audio volume.
- Adjusted sentry walking speed.
- You can no longer sell vehicles when other players occupy them.
- Added wristwatch alarm functionality.
- Characters will no longer stagger forwards when hit with melee weapon only backwards.
- Implemented chat spam protection.
- Your character now rests when in vehicle and idle.
- Auto-add item to inventory now properly rotates the item to find suitable position for it.
- Sentry bullets now have tracers.
- Reduced the amount of fuel and battery charge vehicles can spawn with.
- You can now wash your eyes from tear gas effect. Works with all water sources. Does not work with water containers such as bottles.
- Increased the time standing torches and candles can burn with maximum fuel.
- Adjusted some bags and clothing items inventory capacity.
- Added fish skewer recipe.
- Your focus mode compass now spins around if you have disorientation body effect.
- Eating raw coca powder will now give you food repulsion.
- Fueling fire with multiple use items will now correctly use as much of the item as possible.
- Added the ability to use WASD keys to unlock dial logs.
- Admins can now destroy fortifications through interact menu.
- #ListSquadMembers command now shows if members are online or not.
- Increased maximum character limit for "Welcome Message" and "Message of the Day" server setting to 128 characters.
- Set maximum values for all MinPurchasedAmount and MaxFunctionalAmount vehicle server settings to 128.
- Removed WaterPeriodicInitialAmountMultiplier from in-game server settings.
- You can see player locations with the #listplayers command now.
- #listspawnedvehicles true result now copies to clipboard as well.
- #listplayers true result now copies to clipboard as well.
- You can now choose if you want to enable suicide to log in kill logs. Off by default.
- Returned the fame gain multiplier server setting.
Changed files in this update