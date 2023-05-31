Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.042 UPDATE

★ Responded the pre-released DLC of POCOTONE music.
(※ Only those who have purchased or registered DLC can play.)
- POCOTONE DLC Music list
- 「Flower Garden」 by STELLAR (Arr. STELLAR, N4ML)
- 「Dream Star」 by STELLAR
- 「I Love Me」 by litmus*
- 「Scatter One's Consolation」 by 139cm (Arr. litmus*)
- 「Come to an End」 by 139cm (Arr. STELLAR)
- 「Cosmic Telepathy」 by N4ML
- 「:heart: :mag: :rainbow: :duck:」 by 139cm
- 「Love this memory」 by 139cm
- 「First love begins」 by STELLAR
- 「Disallowed」 by BlueArpeggio
- Updated 9 POCOTONE DLC Icon
★ Daily Rewards of June 2023 have been updated!
- The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on June 1st.
- Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "Let sleeping RAMIs lie"
26th reward : Banner "a pleasant trip to the sea"
★ Daily Rewards of December 2022 have been added to the shop.
- Icon 'a crisp winter' / 8,000 ARKK
- Banner 'Memories of December' / 17,000 ARKK
Changed files in this update