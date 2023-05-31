 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 31 May 2023

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.042 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11358657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ Responded the pre-released DLC of POCOTONE music.
(※ Only those who have purchased or registered DLC can play.)

  • POCOTONE DLC Music list
  • 「Flower Garden」 by STELLAR (Arr. STELLAR, N4ML)
  • 「Dream Star」 by STELLAR
  • 「I Love Me」 by litmus*
  • 「Scatter One's Consolation」 by 139cm (Arr. litmus*)
  • 「Come to an End」 by 139cm (Arr. STELLAR)
  • 「Cosmic Telepathy」 by N4ML
  • 「:heart: :mag: :rainbow: :duck:」 by 139cm
  • 「Love this memory」 by 139cm
  • 「First love begins」 by STELLAR
  • 「Disallowed」 by BlueArpeggio
  • Updated 9 POCOTONE DLC Icon

★ Daily Rewards of June 2023 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on June 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "Let sleeping RAMIs lie"
    26th reward : Banner "a pleasant trip to the sea"

★ Daily Rewards of December 2022 have been added to the shop.

  • Icon 'a crisp winter' / 8,000 ARKK
  • Banner 'Memories of December' / 17,000 ARKK

Changed files in this update

Sixtar Gate : Startrail Content Depot 1802721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link