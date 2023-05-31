Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.042 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 11358657 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 12:09:27 UTC by Wendy

★ Responded the pre-released DLC of POCOTONE music.

(※ Only those who have purchased or registered DLC can play.)

POCOTONE DLC Music list

「Flower Garden」 by STELLAR (Arr. STELLAR, N4ML)

「Dream Star」 by STELLAR

「I Love Me」 by litmus*

「Scatter One's Consolation」 by 139cm (Arr. litmus*)

「Come to an End」 by 139cm (Arr. STELLAR)

「Cosmic Telepathy」 by N4ML

「:heart: :mag: :rainbow: :duck:」 by 139cm

「Love this memory」 by 139cm

「First love begins」 by STELLAR

「Disallowed」 by BlueArpeggio

Updated 9 POCOTONE DLC Icon

★ Daily Rewards of June 2023 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on June 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "Let sleeping RAMIs lie"

26th reward : Banner "a pleasant trip to the sea"

★ Daily Rewards of December 2022 have been added to the shop.