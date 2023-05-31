Update 1.2 LIVE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11358646 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 10:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2 is live now! This updated adds a lot of new instruments in the new "Misty" category, adds some other stuff and fixes some crucial bugs. Here's the complete list of changes:

New features

Added a new instrument category: Misty

Added 16 new instruments, usable in many layers: Bass: Autoharp, Foghorn, Horror Piano Bass Drone: Foghorn, Frozen Strings Long Chords: Brutaliser, Frozen Strings, Ghostly Handbells Drone: Brutaliser, Crackling Jungle, Frozen Strings, Ghostly Handbells, Hollow Birds, Nightfrost, Sound The Alarm Sprinkles: Autoharp, Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet Slide: Autoharp, Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet, Monochord, Nightfrost Melody: Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet, Sound The Alarm

Added new Maestro Mode openings: Dread Impending Doom Misty Sprinkles

Added new Maestro Mode actions: Driller (and the accompanying Remove Driller) Make It Misty Melodic Duet Misty Wall

Added a mist effect that becomes visible whenever there are a lot of misty instruments playing and the BPM is low

Added buttons for switching to the next/previous instrument in the Loop Editor

Bugfixes

Fixes to drum rolls in songs: Fixed that when exporting a song, drum rolls would play at the wrong moment and wrong speed, causing the whole song to sound garbled Fixed that often when you started a song in the song editor, it would immediately play a drum roll (it still sometimes does that, but now it should be very rare instead of happening often) Fixed that when you stopped a song in the song editor while a drum roll was playing, the drumroll wouldn't stop immediately Fixed that songs without drums wouldn't choose a consistent instrument for drum rolls (might change after reboot or based on what you played before)

Fixed that if you pressed randomise on a muted layer, the layer would become audible but the mute button would still claim it was muted

Next seed button now stays in the same position instead of jumping left and right depending on the value of the seed

Stay tuned for future updates, which will add a bunch of electronic drum instruments as well as modding: code your own layer generators!