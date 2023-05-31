Update 1.2 LIVE NOW!

Update 1.2 is live now! This updated adds a lot of new instruments in the new "Misty" category, adds some other stuff and fixes some crucial bugs. Here's the complete list of changes:
New features
-
Added a new instrument category: Misty
-
Added 16 new instruments, usable in many layers:
- Bass: Autoharp, Foghorn, Horror Piano
- Bass Drone: Foghorn, Frozen Strings
- Long Chords: Brutaliser, Frozen Strings, Ghostly Handbells
- Drone: Brutaliser, Crackling Jungle, Frozen Strings, Ghostly Handbells, Hollow Birds, Nightfrost, Sound The Alarm
- Sprinkles: Autoharp, Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet
- Slide: Autoharp, Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet, Monochord, Nightfrost
- Melody: Hammered Dulcimer, Horror Piano, Mallet, Sound The Alarm
-
Added new Maestro Mode openings:
- Dread
- Impending Doom
- Misty Sprinkles
-
Added new Maestro Mode actions:
- Driller (and the accompanying Remove Driller)
- Make It Misty
- Melodic Duet
- Misty Wall
-
Added a mist effect that becomes visible whenever there are a lot of misty instruments playing and the BPM is low
-
Added buttons for switching to the next/previous instrument in the Loop Editor
Bugfixes
-
Fixes to drum rolls in songs:
- Fixed that when exporting a song, drum rolls would play at the wrong moment and wrong speed, causing the whole song to sound garbled
- Fixed that often when you started a song in the song editor, it would immediately play a drum roll (it still sometimes does that, but now it should be very rare instead of happening often)
- Fixed that when you stopped a song in the song editor while a drum roll was playing, the drumroll wouldn't stop immediately
- Fixed that songs without drums wouldn't choose a consistent instrument for drum rolls (might change after reboot or based on what you played before)
-
Fixed that if you pressed randomise on a muted layer, the layer would become audible but the mute button would still claim it was muted
-
Next seed button now stays in the same position instead of jumping left and right depending on the value of the seed
Future updates
Stay tuned for future updates, which will add a bunch of electronic drum instruments as well as modding: code your own layer generators!
Changed files in this update