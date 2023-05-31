It’s fixed! №76

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Please note that we are currently in the middle of testing the next major update La Royale. It will last until June 1st, 7:00 GMT. Learn more about participating on it on our forums.

Naval Hit Camera



We intended to release this improvement in the La Royale major update, but decided to hurry up with it to make your naval battles more comfortable ASAP. Now when you damage an enemy, the hit camera will display a dynamic water line, showing the depth, trim, and heel of the opposing ship. And then you’ll make your next volley based on that information. Knowledge is power!

Incognito Mode



We added an option to hide the players’ nicknames that will likely prove useful to the streamers and vloggers. The necessity for such an option arose due to the game’s cross-platform multiplayer that allows people with Gaijin.Net accounts to participate in the same battles with Steam, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live users. Our partner platforms have their own rules regarding what’s acceptable in nicknames, and sometimes the players’ nicknames contain words that streaming services might have an issue with.

Now if you choose to replace other players’ nicknames with numerical UserIDs or automatically generated names, such an issue won’t even be a possibility. You can do that by going into the “Main Parameters” menu and then “Privacy and Confidentiality”.

Note that this renames the players only for you: our moderators and GMs will be able to find violators of the rules even with their nicknames changed.

Hold Your Fire



We disabled automatic fire for the main calibre guns of blue water ships. This decision was made for two reasons.

First, the automatic behaviour of the main calibre sometimes got in the way of players who switched temporarily to another weaponry group: after they returned to the main calibre, they were disappointed to see that it was turned in a direction they didn’t expect. WIth AI disabled, the main calibre should always point in the same direction as you left it.

Second, some unscrupulous players used the AI to take over the main calibre permanently, effectively putting the ship on autopilot while they were idling on the secondary calibre. That was unsportsmanlike, and unfair to the players who actively participated in the naval battles.

That’s Not All

You’ll find the full list of improvements in the separate changelogs that we have released during the past couple of weeks — there are many interesting things there. Animation of depth bomb replenishment should now work correctly, the errors that prevented players from choosing countermeasures on aircrafts were fixed, as well as several button conflicts on gamepads, and finally, battle tasks will now be displayed in the correct order: from easy to special ones.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

Incorrect animation of the scout UAV reloading in RB mode has been fixed.

Incorrect displaying of the visual model of fired shells in replays has been fixed.

Absence of animation of the digging icon when raising/lowering the blade in online battles has been fixed.

Naval

Automatic firing of the AI-controlled main calibre turrets on blue water ships has been disabled. When switching to the second and third cannon group the main cannons remain aimed wherever the player was aiming when changing.

A bug in replays that caused shots from blue water ships to be displayed with a delay has been fixed (report).

Missing depth bomb replenishment animation has been fixed.

HMS Enterprise — A bug that caused the actual amount of ammunition of the main calibre turret to be less than the player selected before battle has been fixed. The ammunition of the 152 mm single-shot cannons have been increased to 240 shots.

— A bug that caused the actual amount of ammunition of the main calibre turret to be less than the player selected before battle has been fixed. The ammunition of the 152 mm single-shot cannons have been increased to 240 shots. Gun Vertical guidance speed for the 36 cm/45 Type 41 cannon has been increased to 8 degrees per second.

Interface

Display of the required level for the Battle Pass has been added to the description of the challenges.

A bug where when editing selected suspended weaponry when adding/removing a Flares/Chaff block in the modification window, the availability of the choice of Flares/Chaff wasn’t updated has been fixed.

A bug where the progress of the selected achievement relative to the previously selected mark wasn’t displayed in a battle has been fixed.

A bug where battle tasks for RB were displayed in battle in the “Personal Tasks” window in SB mode has been fixed.

The battle task window no longer shows medium battle tasks until the reward for the easier one has been taken. Medium battle tasks can not be performed without getting reward for an easy task.

Other changes

A bug where there were no armoured vehicles in the hangar on the special transportation trailer has been fixed.

