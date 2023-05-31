Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 41

- Fixed a bug when creating a lobby in Quick Start.
- Fixed a problem with the epilepsy warning screen appearing even if disabled when entering button settings from the startup screen.
- Scores displayed during matches have been changed from 7 to 8 digits
- Fixed a bug in which the option "Restore Default Settings" did not work properly
- Fixed a bug related to some stage names
- Fixed a problem in which score increases for FIRST ATTACK and FLASH BONUS were also being added to the opponent's score.
- Changed the name of the BACK button to SELECT.
- Fixed a problem in which the START and SELECT buttons would not respond when the epilepsy display screen was disabled in the options.
- Changed button images.
- The type of button display can now be changed from the options
- changed the type and ultra text image added to the text icon image
Dr. K.
- Modification of backward walking animation
Other minor modifications
Changed files in this update