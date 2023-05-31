 Skip to content

Ultra Fight Da Kyanta 2 update for 31 May 2023

Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 41

Share · View all patches · Build 11358587 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when creating a lobby in Quick Start.
  • Fixed a problem with the epilepsy warning screen appearing even if disabled when entering button settings from the startup screen.
  • Scores displayed during matches have been changed from 7 to 8 digits
  • Fixed a bug in which the option "Restore Default Settings" did not work properly
  • Fixed a bug related to some stage names
  • Fixed a problem in which score increases for FIRST ATTACK and FLASH BONUS were also being added to the opponent's score.
  • Changed the name of the BACK button to SELECT.
  • Fixed a problem in which the START and SELECT buttons would not respond when the epilepsy display screen was disabled in the options.
  • Changed button images.
  • The type of button display can now be changed from the options
  • changed the type and ultra text image added to the text icon image

Dr. K.

  • Modification of backward walking animation

Other minor modifications

Changed files in this update

ウルトラファイトだ！キャン太2 Content Depot 1026841
