- Added Refining Stones: used to reset the attributes of battle spirit equipment.
- Give 10 Refining Stones.
- Enhance the attributes of life gems: Only newly obtained gems or newly strengthened gems have new attributes. The new attribute is 5 times that of the previous one.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 31 May 2023
V1.2.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
