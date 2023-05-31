 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 31 May 2023

V1.2.14

Build 11358443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added Refining Stones: used to reset the attributes of battle spirit equipment.
  2. Give 10 Refining Stones.
  3. Enhance the attributes of life gems: Only newly obtained gems or newly strengthened gems have new attributes. The new attribute is 5 times that of the previous one.

