Dev Update: Progress Report!

A couple of players asked me in Discord when the next update is coming and why.

tl;dr

It's coming in a few weeks because it will be a large one.

Long-form:

Shortly after the launch, we published a patch every day (sometimes twice a day!). As the game got more stable and most QoL requests got addresses we slowly shifted to thicker and less frequent patches. Preparing a patch and doing QA on it creates overhead and eats up development time that could be spent making features.

Also, the stuff we are working on right now is large, so there is no way to add it in small chunks to the game. Currently, we are:

Playtesting the Endless Mode in which there won't be a floor limit and the difficulty will progressively get higher.

Wrapping up controller support (which turned out surprisingly well, some folks on the team prefer it to mouse now).

Changing the first four arenas' visuals. They now look completely new.

Implementing Torment preset saving (an often requested QoL).

Doing early work on the new class(es?). This is very early work and will take a long time - if all goes well the new class should be ready early next year.

Testing a potential mechanic for the new final boss (The Cook). If this goes well he might make it into the next update.

Working on more outfits!

We want this new update to happen before the last week of June. While the new final boss and new playable class won't probably make it into the update (the new class is early in the works and will be ready much, much later) we want the Endless Mode to be included so we can get early feedback from you.

If you have any questions ask away!

As always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons

Konstanty