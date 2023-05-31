Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9907

Ability : Permanently summons a minion that deals 150% damage to enemies. If the minion dies, it will be resurrected after 10 seconds.

Normal Attack : Shoot energy at the target, causing 250% damage.

Skill 1: Summon 1-3 flies to attack nearby enemies, dealing 150% damage per second for 5 seconds.

Skill 2: Scatter 5 energy balls towards the target, each causing 400% damage.

Skill 3: Immediately enters invincible state and low-gravity state for 5 seconds.

Skill 4: Instantly revives the minion and enters berserk state, greatly increasing attack and movement speed for 6 seconds.

Added the boss of the third stage, it will appear randomly with the current boss.

Fixed the problem that some maps of the EX level could jump off the map.