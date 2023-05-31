Portal Dungeon - Update v0.9907

- Added character : Insect Queen.
Ability : Permanently summons a minion that deals 150% damage to enemies. If the minion dies, it will be resurrected after 10 seconds.
Normal Attack : Shoot energy at the target, causing 250% damage.
Skill 1: Summon 1-3 flies to attack nearby enemies, dealing 150% damage per second for 5 seconds.
Skill 2: Scatter 5 energy balls towards the target, each causing 400% damage.
Skill 3: Immediately enters invincible state and low-gravity state for 5 seconds.
Skill 4: Instantly revives the minion and enters berserk state, greatly increasing attack and movement speed for 6 seconds.
Added the boss of the third stage, it will appear randomly with the current boss.
Fixed the problem that some maps of the EX level could jump off the map.
Optimized text.
