Naval Action update for 31 May 2023

Vote on Safe Zones - Results

Naval Action update for 31 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Captains

We have recently ran a vote on Safe Zones. The results of the poll were the following:

Total number of votes: 2145 players.

Thank you for the participation in the poll.

