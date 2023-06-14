Undawn Pre-Launch Notice

Greetings Survivors!

The world of Undawn is finally here! The official server will be opened on June 15th. The detail time depends on your location.

For North America, LATAM, Australia and New Zealand survivors: June 15th at 8:00 (UTC-5)

For Japan survivors: June 15th at 11:00 (UTC+9)

For survivors from other coutries: June 15th at 12:00 (UTC+3)

Welcome to an expansive apocalyptic world where there is tons to explore and infinite possibilities to uncover.

To make the most of your experience, we recommend pre-downloading certain resources ahead of the test launch. This will allow you to download the rest of the game more quickly and start playing Undawn sooner when the test begins! During this period, you can also create your character in advance using our character customization server. Any characters created during this time will be inherited in the official service.

Similar to the server time, the open time for character customization server will also vary based on your location.

For North America, LATAM, Australia and New Zealand survivors: June 13 6:00 - June 14 10:00 (UTC-5)

For Japan survivors: June 14th 0:00～June 15th 0:00 (UTC+9)

For survivors from other coutries: June 13 5:00 - June 14 18:00 (UTC+3)

Feel free to use your imagination and create a unique character.

In the world of Undawn, you'll get to experience a total of nine different environments, from an abandoned city to grassy plains and mines in the mountains. Be prepared to contend with all kinds of extreme conditions, such as sandstorms and acid rain, as well as weather that can turn on a dime anytime.

Keep a close eye on 12 health indicators such as Metabolism, Hygiene, Mentality, etc. If you want to survive in the apocalypse, it pays to be vigilant about the state of your body!

Danger is all around you. To survive and forge a path forward in a zombie-infested world, you must also acquaint yourself with the use of various firearms and tools.

Are you a beach lover or a fan of sublime mountainscapes? In Undawn, you can choose your favorite location and build a home of your very own, a home in which you can sleep soundly at night.

In this world, there is a multitude of unknowns, and with the unknowns come unimaginable threats. Thus, we also encourage you to seek out new friends with whom you can travel this world and tackle its many challenges together!

Join our official Discord server for the latest news about the game. You can also join us in our community events where you can meet other players and even provide your feedback to the development team!

Please feel free to get in touch with Customer Service should you encounter any issue in the game.

We look forward to seeing you in the world of Undawn!

Undawn OPS Team