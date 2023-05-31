Update #76 - Ver. 0.7.6b - 23

Follow these steps:

Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367

Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

Other problems were fixed

Changes were made to the building system, problems with setting floors on wooden wall frames were fixed.

The setting of door locks was corrected. Door locks that were not fixed after loading a save game and were hanging in the air have now been fixed.

All building options had issues when placed on solid natural ground that they could not find a suitable point to place them. This has now been improved and can now be placed on the ground without issue. This affects all build options such as campfires, camps, or decorations.

When running and stopping the stamina meter kept running, this has now been fixed.