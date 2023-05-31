Update #76 - Ver. 0.7.6b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN]Having problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game crashes / fatal error / loading a savegame?
Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
Fixes
-
Other problems were fixed
-
Changes were made to the building system, problems with setting floors on wooden wall frames were fixed.
-
The setting of door locks was corrected. Door locks that were not fixed after loading a save game and were hanging in the air have now been fixed.
-
All building options had issues when placed on solid natural ground that they could not find a suitable point to place them. This has now been improved and can now be placed on the ground without issue. This affects all build options such as campfires, camps, or decorations.
-
When running and stopping the stamina meter kept running, this has now been fixed.
-
Multiplayer had a lot of issues after the big update that made it almost impossible to play multiplayer. Some issues have been fixed, including the status indicators. However, there are still small issues that need to be found and fixed.
Changed files in this update