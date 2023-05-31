[Notice] Contents Update and System Maintenance Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11357944 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 09:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

About Costumes for Anne:

New cosutumes for Alisa and Kylie have been added:

If you purchase the costume through the link below, you can purchase them at a 50% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28219/TROUBLESHOOTER_Costume_Collection/

We beg to inform you that the game contents update and system maintenance.

During the maintenance, players who use the Online mode can't play the game.

Please end the game normally before the maintenance begins.

During the maintenance, players who use the Offline mode can play the game.

Maintenance Schedule

Daylight saving time is not applied.

Date: May 31st, 2023

Wednesday 10:00 ~ 12:00 CET

Wednesday 17:00 ~ 19:00 JST

Wednesday 01:00 ~ 03:00 PST

Wednesday 08:00 ~ 10:00 UTC

Added an achivement 'My Treasure'.

Added an extra mastery as a reward for achieving an achievement 'This is what I created.'.

정밀 조정(이미지)

Added a message "Unknown enemies exist" to the Mission Control when you selected a mission and the mission has an enemy you don't have any information.

Lowered the difficulty for the Easy, Safe, Story of the scenario mission 'Into the Tiger's den'

Lowered the attack power scaling of Attack Protocol and Reinforced Attack Protocol.

These two abilities had high figure of attack power scaling compared to other abilities that has a property of consecutive attack. This is one of strength of Kylie and the dev team also knows this but we decided to do it for future contents. Please leave your thought of this on the community board.

Enhance SP effect of Heating, Information, and Recharge of the machines.

Changed the speed and amount of fuel consumption for the machine crafting.

Changed the attack type of Misty's Tidal Wave from Area to Single target.

Changed the Still Stance not to be maintainable when an unit stands on the tile with Spider Web, Polluted Water, or Water.

Changed the Required Training Points of some masteries: 2 → 1: Tactical Reform, Strategic Focus, Invisible Sword 3 → 2: Tactical Pressure, Tactical Fanout, Joint Tactics, Fluid Dynamics, Kinetics, Thermodynamics, Solid Mechanics

