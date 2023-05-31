[Public] Correction de bugs & Mis à jour - 31/05/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11357928 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 10:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Exorcists !

Thanks for the feedback on the last update, we continue to improve and update Ghost Exorcism INC so that our game always pushes the limits and can provide the best gaming experience possible.

We are releasing the beta update of 05/24/2023 on the public branch with some additional fixes & improvements so that everyone can enjoy it in the best conditions.

Here is the patchnote of this update as well as the corrections & additional modifications that we have made since the beta.

New Feature: Favorite Equipment! You can now mark equipment as "Favorite" by clicking the heart icon when the item is selected. Additionally, we've introduced a new button that automatically spawns one of each item from your favorites list.

New Photo Category: Invisible Cursed Objects. You can now see and photograph Invisible Cursed Objects using the Photo Camera. These objects will behave like normal cursed objects once they're made visible by the Instant Camera's flash.

We've adjusted some of the pentagrams, infestations, and surface writings/drawings on various maps. These should be easier to find now.

We've expanded the number of unique spawn locations in the "deposit zone", allowing more large objects to spawn without stacking on top of each other.

After gathering player feedback, we have removed Steam achievements for the Silver, Gold, Emerald, Amethyst, Ruby, Diamond, and Prism prestige levels. However, you can still achieve these prestige levels in-game, and they will be displayed to your teammates in multiplayer games. We have decided this was good feedback, and a good change, because we have noticed some players really want to complete all achievements in the game. After extensive testing we have found that some of the prestige achievements simply took longer to obtain than we had intended/expected.

Players will no longer receive secondary objectives to "witness an entity hit/break a door" when the only entity present is a Memory.

The keybindings displayed on the Tutorial and Hub boards will now accurately reflect any custom keybindings set by players. We now support additional keys for both QWERTY and AZERTY layouts.

We've fixed a bug that made some players' custom keybindings appear to reset upon starting a contract.

We've fixed issues with salt piles and lit incense on the floor, which sometimes wouldn't activate on entities that had these steps in their exorcism process.

(All Maps) We've fixed over 80 miscellaneous issues across various maps, including missing textures, incorrect textures, decoration adjustments, lighting problems, decoration placement issues, and low texture resolutions. The huge amount of minor map corrections is simply too extensive to list here.

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Thank to our amazing players, the achievements are now translated to Czech (TheCoolestDuck), Dutch (Joshua) and Russian (Oliver A.) !

Thank you to our awesome contributors who also translated the Store page into Czech (TheCoolestDuck), Dutch (Joshua) and Russian (Oliver A.)!

While you're exploring the improvements, we're hard at work on a new map:



Not to mention the improved shadows in this update...

Before:



After:



We've also got a big project underway for Ghost Exorcist INC, where we're putting supernatural interactions in the spotlight. Stay tuned!

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.