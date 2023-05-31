Y8S2 Operation Dread Factor Patch Notes Addendum

You can find here the updates and fixes made over the course of the Y8S1 Season Test Server. For the full Operation Commanding Force Patch Notes, follow the link below.

Operation Commanding Force Season Patch Notes: https://rainbow6.com/CommandingForce.

Y8S1 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

• Ubisoft Connect: 5.34 GB

• Steam: 3.6 GB

• Xbox One: 4.35 GB

• Xbox Series X: 4.87 GB

• PlayStation 4: 4.53 GB

• PlayStation 5: 4.18 GB

PLAYER COMFORT

BRAVA

At season launch, Brava’s Kludge Drone will overload Aruni’s Surya Gate rather than convert it, meaning that it will deactivate but remain a Defender device.

This is a temporary fix until an issue with conversion between these two devices is resolved in a later update.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Defuser can't be picked up while sprinting.

FIXED – Operator Card health bar extends beyond the frame during the end of round replay.

FIXED – Operators can melee through Shields.

FIXED – Misleading controller layout for Spectator.

FIXED – Ammo desync between players shooting after the reload is finished.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Camera floats in the air if it was deployed on Castle's Armor Panel and Defenders remove it from the other side.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Camera can't pierce the surface if there was a device on the other side while the camera deployed.

FIXED – Clipping occurs when deploying a device onto an elevated surface.

FIXED – Dokkaebi can hack an additional phone if two more Defenders are eliminated.

FIXED – Low performance while rewinding or fast-forwarding in Match Replay.

FIXED – Match Replay UI widgets have arrows displayed incorrectly.

FIXED – Incorrect behavior after pressing ESC key when affected by Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb as an eliminated Defender.

FIXED – Incorrect animation while counter-defusing.

FIXED – Play Again button in the Home section doesn't display the last-played playlist.

FIXED – VFX and SFX for out of bounds occur briefly while respawning.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Azami's Kiba Barrier at certain angles allows players to vault vegetation near the stairs at 2F CC Stairs on Nighthaven Map.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Clipping present during deploy and pickup animations while rappelling as Osa.

FIXED – Missing VFX and SFX on Flores's RCE-Ratero Charge.

FIXED – Mute must fully finish equipping the Signal Disruptor before he can deploy it.

FIXED – Solis' SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor HUD remains displayed on her kill cam after being eliminated.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Launcher crosshair incorrectly displays that it can pierce metal floor beams.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Camera uses incorrect SFX when piercing a reinforced wall.

FIXED – Mute's Signal Disruptor unequip animation is played too fast.

FIXED – Lion's EE-One-D is reflecting onto the ground indoors and outdoors.

FIXED – Sledge cannot equip the Breaching Hammer while in ADS.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Launcher screen isn't displaying anything.

FIXED – Brava's left arm clips into her weapon in the Home section animation.

FIXED - Operators lose functionality after attempting to pick up a throwable device while Brava's Kludge Drone is converting it.

FIXED - Devices aren't deactivated after being converted by Brava's Kludge Drone if they're deployed near Mute's Signal Disruptor.

FIXED - Nøkk's HEL Presence Reduction isn't detected by Solis' SPEC-IO Electro Sensor.

FIXED - No scoring points are awarded for converting opponent devices with Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Misplaced LED on Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED - Wave VFX displays for enemy devices converted by Brava's Kludge Drone on IQ's Electronic Detector.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone has White LED lights instead of the selected Team Color while moving.

FIXED – Nøkk's D-50 does not use the new reload system when reloading after firing the single round.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone LED is visible in first person while using the drone.

FIXED – Brava's squad is missing from her bio.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Reloading shotgun with one round in the chamber creates invisible shots in walls.

FIXED – Incorrect render scaling setting while FSR is turned on.

FIXED – Several navigation issues in the Operator Guide.

FIXED - Rubber banding occurs occasionally at the beginning of the Action Phase in online multiplayer playlists.

FIXED – Various information issues in the Spectator HUD.

FIXED - Custom Game button has no text in Korean, Thai or Arabic.

FIXED - The dynamic button for Situations will suggest the CQB Basics instead of Article 5.

FIXED - All voice lines for time remaining play when a Custom Game round begins with Preparation Phase timer set to 0s.

FIXED – Various reload rework issues.

FIXED – Can reload faster on some weapons by cancelling the animation.

FIXED – CAMRS and POF-9 weapons create an extra magazine in the map if the reload is cancelled by shooting a bullet.

FIXED – Maestro's Evil Eye can't fire after Dokkaebi hacks Defender Observation Tools.

FIXED – The player needs to input left - left -right to regain focus on the Operator Guide when there are no Operator Cards visible on Match Replay.

FIXED – Mozzie's Pest Launcher can't reload if the first Pest is shot again after being picked up.

FIXED – Incorrect name of Drone Skins category displayed in the Appearance section.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone LED color is desaturated and missing the glow VFX.

FIXED – Zero's Argus Camera VFX overlay remains on screen for the player spectating whoever used the camera while Brava's Kludge Drone converted it.

FIXED – Observation Tool VFX overlay remains on screen for the player spectating whoever used the camera while Brava's Kludge Drone converted it.

FIXED – Mozzie's Pest is not affected by converted Mute's Signal Disruptor when it's shot from outside of its area.

FIXED – Attackers are not kicked out of the Observation Tool after a hack.

FIXED – Maestro's Evil Eye VFX remains visible on support mode right after being converted by Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Overlapping UI elements on Brava's Parade Companion drone skin.

FIXED – Various Operator icon issues.

FIXED – Wrong ammo count displayed on the HUD while operating Brava's Kludge Drone.

FIXED – Reload prompt is incorrectly displayed when performing a normal reload on weapon while Buck's Skeleton Key has one bullet left.

FIXED – Hack VFX of Brava's Kludge Drone remains visible when spectating a player using the converted Observation Tool.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone hack completes before the progress bar is full.

FIXED – Brava's Kludge Drone can overheat Defenders' dropped phones, preventing Dokkaebi from hacking them.

FIXED – Inconsistent icon sizes when detecting Operator devices with IQ's Electronics Detector.

FIXED – Ability Skin thumbnails fail to display when changing their skin to default and back.

FIXED – The round timer UI element is shorter during the Planning Phase if the previous rounded ended while the defuser was planted.

FIXED – If Wamai's Mag-NET was converted by Brava's Kludge Drone, picking up a Defender throwable midair while the Mag-NET is capturing it will cause a looping SFX.

FIXED – If a Defender is using an Observation Tool while Brava's Kludge Drone converts it, the light doesn't change team colors.

FIXED – Player in a Custom Game lobby can't change their ready state while someone is requesting to switch teams.

FIXED – Various Localization issues.

FIXED – LOD issues on various maps.

FIXED – Various Shop and Customization issues.

FIXED – Aim and shoot inputs are both on the "L2" button for the Lefty controller layout when the Aim option is set to Toggle.

FIXED – Redirect not working when accessing the View Item button on the side-panel of the News menu.

FIXED – Cleared tag is missing from cleared Breach Path tile preview of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Weapon skin fullscreen view is missing the Operator icons when redirected from the News section.

FIXED – Missing animated tag for weapon skins.

FIXED – The transparent background layer in the Reputation section doesn't cover the entire screen when the Menu Display Area option or certain aspect ratios are used.

FIXED – Incorrect values displayed in "Get currency" modal for Buy Levels.

FIXED – Notification marker for new content available fails to display on Battle Pass tile.

FIXED – Button to "Unlock all Rewards" remains functional after unlocking all levels resulting in incorrect messages displayed.

FIXED – Completed personal challenges aren't displayed in the Post-Action Report.

PLAYER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Duplicated notifications are displayed.

FIXED – Mouse sticks to top left corner of screen when closing the game.

FIXED – Charms purchased through the View More section don't move to owned list

FIXED – Sanction ribbon doesn't use alternate title for permanent sanctions.

AUDIO

FIXED – Duplicate SFX plays when deploying Breach Charge on a breakable wall.

FIXED – Audio inconsistencies can be heard by opponents.

FIXED – Wrong SFX plays for toggles in the Options menu.

FIXED – Drone SFX remains active for player if drone is destroyed by Vigil.

FIXED – Vigil's ERC-7 SFX plays on loop for the droning Attacker who observed Vigil activate and deactivate his ability.