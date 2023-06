What's new in version 0.49.1

NEW MAP alert! SkyRocket Royale Map is here with even more chaotic fun!

JUNE STUMBLEPASS: Check out all the new content and stumble pass rewards for June!

NEW STUMBLERS: Check out our store for new offers each week

TOURNAMENTS: Check out our new tournament system where you can play our latest events and classic tournaments!

New Server updates and general bug fixes