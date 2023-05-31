New update 1.6.0 is ready to download!

New update 1.6.0 is now available!
The time has finally come and we are bringing great news to you! The new update 1.6.0 of Elven Assassin has just been released!
In update 1.6.0 you will find:
- Steam and Quest crossplay
- New main menu
- Bug fixes
- Scoreboard color update
We fully realize that you all have been waiting for it for quite a while and once again, we truly apologize for a slight delay in our preparations. Please enjoy the new features.
Good luck and stay safe!
Changed files in this update