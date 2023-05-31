 Skip to content

Elven Assassin update for 31 May 2023

New update 1.6.0 is ready to download!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update 1.6.0 is now available!

The time has finally come and we are bringing great news to you! The new update 1.6.0 of Elven Assassin has just been released!

In update 1.6.0 you will find:

  • Steam and Quest crossplay
  • New main menu
  • Bug fixes
  • Scoreboard color update

We fully realize that you all have been waiting for it for quite a while and once again, we truly apologize for a slight delay in our preparations. Please enjoy the new features.

Good luck and stay safe!

