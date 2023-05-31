New update 1.6.0 is ready to download!

Share · View all patches · Build 11357795 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

The time has finally come and we are bringing great news to you! The new update 1.6.0 of Elven Assassin has just been released!

In update 1.6.0 you will find:

Steam and Quest crossplay

New main menu

Bug fixes

Scoreboard color update

We fully realize that you all have been waiting for it for quite a while and once again, we truly apologize for a slight delay in our preparations. Please enjoy the new features.

Good luck and stay safe!