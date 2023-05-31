PATCH NOTES v0.2.5

Hello Raiders!
New
- Implemented GFAL ID: the new authentication system for the GFAL platform and games.
- Added an animated screen at the end of each match to highlight the match result.
Changes
- Added a setting to always show Combat Log in PC.
- Added targeting visual aid for the tutorial.
- Improved the clarity of the timer on the Ready button visuals.
Fixes
- Fixed the missing edition icon for Triumphant Giovanna.
- Fixed Reef’s "Surf" VFX not being centered on the arena.
- Fixed the "Open" button disappearing in the treasure room when coming from the shop or progression, forcing you to click on the chest itself to open it.
- Fixed some sound and localization errors.
Changed files in this update