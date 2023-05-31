 Skip to content

Elemental Raiders update for 31 May 2023

PATCH NOTES v0.2.5

Hello Raiders!

New

  • Implemented GFAL ID: the new authentication system for the GFAL platform and games.
  • Added an animated screen at the end of each match to highlight the match result.

Changes

  • Added a setting to always show Combat Log in PC.
  • Added targeting visual aid for the tutorial.
  • Improved the clarity of the timer on the Ready button visuals.

Fixes

  • Fixed the missing edition icon for Triumphant Giovanna.
  • Fixed Reef’s "Surf" VFX not being centered on the arena.
  • Fixed the "Open" button disappearing in the treasure room when coming from the shop or progression, forcing you to click on the chest itself to open it.
  • Fixed some sound and localization errors.

