SpellRogue Playtest update for 31 May 2023

SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.6

Greetings dice slingers,

We are back with a fresh update! This version is focused on improvements to the new Void Mutator- and Achievement-systems, but also has a major rework of the Settings-menu, and a bunch of balance changes and new items.

A big thank you to all the lovely people on Discord discussing strategies, reporting bugs and posting feedback! Your input is immensely valuable ❤️


New menu for settings, achievements and statistics.

Features

  • “Vault of Artifacts”, unlock Artifacts through achievements (connected to Steam Achievements).
  • "Pause Menu", rework of Settings-menu combined with Run History and new Achievement overview menu

General

  • 8 new Void Mutators and general balance changes across Mutators.
  • Added 4 new rare fire spells.
  • Added 11 new artifacts (8 achievement unlocks, and 3 hailstorm based ones for water).
  • Minor rework of Sanctuary choices.
  • Shops now sell 2 Void Spells instead of 4 elemental Spells. Prices adjusted.
  • Rebalanced a bunch of spells, artifacts and enemies.

Content Changes:

  • Redesigned Glimmer dice enchantment: No longer removed on use, but only gives +1 to a single dice.

  • Enemy balance changes, including:

  • Arkanax now chooses his action to self buff Power more often.

  • Shadowfire Twins are less deadly overall.

  • Devil Assassin’s Maladict now triggers at the start of his turn (+1 turn, since he selfbuffs).

  • Crone’s actions will not line up to attack on the same turn anymore.

  • Spell Mirror cast by Pylons in Act 3 now only lasts 1 turn.

  • Imp fanatics are now slightly less fanatical.

  • Corrupt Abbot, Primordial Blaze and Chaos Angel buffed.

  • Spell balance changes, including:

  • Growing Blade now scales from killing non-summon enemies.

  • Grim Rite upgrades nerfed.

  • Tidal Hauberk and Glimpse of the Void is now Unrestorable.

  • Darkstar now has 3 Charges and redesigned upgrades (one with infinite charges).

  • Slightly buffed Blizzard and Sleet Sky spells (hailstorm)

  • Nerfed fire Rupture applying spells.

Graphics & UI

  • Added icons for missing keywords
  • Adjusted some Dice Enchant graphics.

Bug fixing

  • Fixed Hymn Book artifact triggering during enemy turn.
  • Fixed Seashell Wand’s issues with timing of casting spell.
  • Fixed Cursed dice enchantment issue (disabled enchantment).

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...

