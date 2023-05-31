SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11357792 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Greetings dice slingers,

We are back with a fresh update! This version is focused on improvements to the new Void Mutator- and Achievement-systems, but also has a major rework of the Settings-menu, and a bunch of balance changes and new items.

A big thank you to all the lovely people on Discord discussing strategies, reporting bugs and posting feedback! Your input is immensely valuable ❤️



New menu for settings, achievements and statistics.

Features

“Vault of Artifacts”, unlock Artifacts through achievements (connected to Steam Achievements).

"Pause Menu", rework of Settings-menu combined with Run History and new Achievement overview menu

General

8 new Void Mutators and general balance changes across Mutators.

Added 4 new rare fire spells.

Added 11 new artifacts (8 achievement unlocks, and 3 hailstorm based ones for water).

Minor rework of Sanctuary choices.

Shops now sell 2 Void Spells instead of 4 elemental Spells. Prices adjusted.

Rebalanced a bunch of spells, artifacts and enemies.

Content Changes:

Redesigned Glimmer dice enchantment: No longer removed on use, but only gives +1 to a single dice.

Enemy balance changes, including:

Arkanax now chooses his action to self buff Power more often.

Shadowfire Twins are less deadly overall.

Devil Assassin’s Maladict now triggers at the start of his turn (+1 turn, since he selfbuffs).

Crone’s actions will not line up to attack on the same turn anymore.

Spell Mirror cast by Pylons in Act 3 now only lasts 1 turn.

Imp fanatics are now slightly less fanatical.

Corrupt Abbot, Primordial Blaze and Chaos Angel buffed.

Spell balance changes, including:

Growing Blade now scales from killing non-summon enemies.

Grim Rite upgrades nerfed.

Tidal Hauberk and Glimpse of the Void is now Unrestorable.

Darkstar now has 3 Charges and redesigned upgrades (one with infinite charges).

Slightly buffed Blizzard and Sleet Sky spells (hailstorm)

Nerfed fire Rupture applying spells.

Graphics & UI

Added icons for missing keywords

Adjusted some Dice Enchant graphics.

Bug fixing

Fixed Hymn Book artifact triggering during enemy turn.

Fixed Seashell Wand’s issues with timing of casting spell.

Fixed Cursed dice enchantment issue (disabled enchantment).

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...