SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.6

Greetings dice slingers,
We are back with a fresh update! This version is focused on improvements to the new Void Mutator- and Achievement-systems, but also has a major rework of the Settings-menu, and a bunch of balance changes and new items.
A big thank you to all the lovely people on Discord discussing strategies, reporting bugs and posting feedback! Your input is immensely valuable ❤️
New menu for settings, achievements and statistics.
Features
- “Vault of Artifacts”, unlock Artifacts through achievements (connected to Steam Achievements).
- "Pause Menu", rework of Settings-menu combined with Run History and new Achievement overview menu
General
- 8 new Void Mutators and general balance changes across Mutators.
- Added 4 new rare fire spells.
- Added 11 new artifacts (8 achievement unlocks, and 3 hailstorm based ones for water).
- Minor rework of Sanctuary choices.
- Shops now sell 2 Void Spells instead of 4 elemental Spells. Prices adjusted.
- Rebalanced a bunch of spells, artifacts and enemies.
Content Changes:
-
Redesigned Glimmer dice enchantment: No longer removed on use, but only gives +1 to a single dice.
-
Enemy balance changes, including:
-
Arkanax now chooses his action to self buff Power more often.
-
Shadowfire Twins are less deadly overall.
-
Devil Assassin’s Maladict now triggers at the start of his turn (+1 turn, since he selfbuffs).
-
Crone’s actions will not line up to attack on the same turn anymore.
-
Spell Mirror cast by Pylons in Act 3 now only lasts 1 turn.
-
Imp fanatics are now slightly less fanatical.
-
Corrupt Abbot, Primordial Blaze and Chaos Angel buffed.
-
Spell balance changes, including:
-
Growing Blade now scales from killing non-summon enemies.
-
Grim Rite upgrades nerfed.
-
Tidal Hauberk and Glimpse of the Void is now Unrestorable.
-
Darkstar now has 3 Charges and redesigned upgrades (one with infinite charges).
-
Slightly buffed Blizzard and Sleet Sky spells (hailstorm)
-
Nerfed fire Rupture applying spells.
Graphics & UI
- Added icons for missing keywords
- Adjusted some Dice Enchant graphics.
Bug fixing
- Fixed Hymn Book artifact triggering during enemy turn.
- Fixed Seashell Wand’s issues with timing of casting spell.
- Fixed Cursed dice enchantment issue (disabled enchantment).
And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...
