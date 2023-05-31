Update 0.8.5; QOL improvements and more!

Hey there lovely people ;)

Here's a little update with just one new scene, but a lot of technical improvements.

Be sure to check the Settings/Preferences.

Also, if you want to see the full new scene, you need to be on the harem route, and on Jada' and Rachel's route.

Here's the Changelog for v0.8.5:

171 Render

10 Animations

fixed the Gallery

added new scenes from 0.8+ to the gallery

reworked the Settings (aka preferences) menu

added some QOL settings (see the settings menu)

general QOL improvements

fixed some code issues

added italian and french languages (fan translated!!). Currently at 0.8, not updated to 0.8.5, yet, e.g. the last scene is not translated!

Have fun, and let me know what you think about the improvements (and the scene wink).