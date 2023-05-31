 Skip to content

Bad Memories update for 31 May 2023

Update 0.8.5; QOL improvements and more!

Update 0.8.5; QOL improvements and more!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there lovely people ;)

Here's a little update with just one new scene, but a lot of technical improvements.
Be sure to check the Settings/Preferences.
Also, if you want to see the full new scene, you need to be on the harem route, and on Jada' and Rachel's route.

Here's the Changelog for v0.8.5:

  • 171 Render
  • 10 Animations
  • fixed the Gallery
  • added new scenes from 0.8+ to the gallery
  • reworked the Settings (aka preferences) menu
  • added some QOL settings (see the settings menu)
  • general QOL improvements
  • fixed some code issues
  • added italian and french languages (fan translated!!). Currently at 0.8, not updated to 0.8.5, yet, e.g. the last scene is not translated!

Have fun, and let me know what you think about the improvements (and the scene wink).

