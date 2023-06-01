[Update] Ver. 1.2.3.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11357625 · Last edited 1 June 2023 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Updated to Ver. 1.2.3.9!

As requested, we have improved the function to change the "Direction Order" of images at once when importing images for multiple slice animations!

Other improvements in functions and bug fixes have also been made.

Please check out the list of updates!

--- New and Improved Features ---

When importing multiple assets for slice animation by drag & drop at the same time, the "Direction Order" of the images can be changed.

Previously supported only for importing a single image, this feature can now be applied when importing multiple images at the same time.

Please refer to the manual for various settings during import.

[Resources]

When importing sound files, "Use Loop" is now automatically checked for data with loop tags specified.

[Layout Tool]

A system layout has been added to the "Item Picture Book" screen.

Currently, all items in the Database are listed on this screen, and only the icon and description are displayed. We will continue to improve and expand the feature in the future.

[Database]

The effect of the "status change with a rate of increase or decrease" specified in the "State Definition" section is now applied not only in battles, but also on maps.

--- Bug Fixes ---

[Events]

Fixed a bug that caused an exception when executing the "Specify Battle Cast Action" panel created in Ver. 1.2.1 or earlier.

[Event Editor]

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused an exception when renaming variables after Ver. 1.2.3 update.

[Problems at Playing]

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect values for each changed status when a "state" specified to be cancelled at the end of a battle was given on the map screen.

[Published Work Export]

Fixed a bug that could cause published exported game files to be targeted for disinfection by some security software.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".