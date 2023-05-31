 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 31 May 2023

Patch 2023-May-31

Share · View all patches · Build 11357592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some help screens wouldn't fit on-screen in some resolutions, with the OK button being off-screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the help button overlapped other buttons in certain resolutions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link