- Fixed an issue where some help screens wouldn't fit on-screen in some resolutions, with the OK button being off-screen.
- Fixed an issue where the help button overlapped other buttons in certain resolutions.
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 31 May 2023
Patch 2023-May-31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update