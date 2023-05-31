Patchnote [31.05.2023]

Share · View all patches · Build 11357490 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 09:13:16 UTC by Wendy

Quests

Swamp Ghoul

A monster has invaded the Swamps, killing both stalkers and bandits. It is up to you to hunt down the dangerous beast and uncover the dark secret behind its appearance...





Freeman (Stalkers)

A merchant named Freeman is concerned about the disappearance of his assistant. He asks you to find him.

Freeman (Bandits)

A bandit named Varg offers to "take over" the stalker-trader Freeman's business. Sabotage the stalker business and split the rich loot with Varg!

Echoes of the past

Rumour has it that an old PDA can be found on the Swamps, which once belonged to a Zone veteran. There may be a lot of useful data stored inside... Except that finding it might not be so easy.

The Holy Spring

There is a rumour that someone in the Army warehouses is bottling a miraculous potion from a healing radon spring. What is it: a sacred gift of the Zone, or a common fraud? Figure it out for yourself!

❕Available at level 2 of the Bar's reputation.

Animations

Updated the animations of RPD and its variants, FN P90M and its variants, SMG-91 "Kedr".

Sounds

Sounds of impacts on all surfaces have been updated, and impacts on new surfaces have been added:

[td]Varieties of metal, varieties of wood, sandbags, gravel, rubber, dirt, earth, ceramic, tiles, rock, stone, paper, glass, grass, brick, lava, sourdough.[/td]

Sounds of 1st person pistol shots (with and without silencer) have been updated.

Sounds of exploding grenades, mines and shells have been updated. Unpleasant concussion bell has been replaced with white noise effect inside your head, added more pleasant bell with a low chance of triggering.

❕White noise has a 75% chance of triggering, ringing in the ears has a 7% chance of triggering.

Updated interaction sounds of RPD and its variations, FN P90M and its variations, SMG-91 Kedr.

Other changes

Paintwork masks have been updated:

MIS series (except MIS-85D),

Ukaz Spanner,

Protective armoured suit Yorsh,

Exoarmor Beast Slayer.

The Sniper kit in duels has been changed - it now consists of a rain jacket and a Winchester M70.

Reduced the time to capture a point on the confrontation map Prison. Also it is no longer possible to revive on this point.

Updated the visual effect of barter resources appearing on the ground.



The container models that appear when searching for signals have been updated:

The odd crate has been replaced with stash with a tracker.

Fixes

Fixed incorrectly displayed forearm on SMG-19 Vityaz.

Fixed Beretta 93R missing on low detail settings.

Fixed missing trigger on FN SCAR-L.

