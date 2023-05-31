 Skip to content

Card Crawl Adventure update for 31 May 2023

Update: 176

Update: 176

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

this is update 176.

This is another small bugfix update.

What's new?

Changed: Exclude Map Fragments from first Tavern for Berserker.
Changed: Fire Scroll now includes Blood Sacrifices.
Changed: Summoner now display more than 1 card spawned much faster.
Fixed: Target filter that removes non health minions can include a minion without health.
Fixed: Staff does not correctly reset damage when frozen.
Fixed: Iron Pauldrons can block strength fatigue damage.
Fixed: Goblet crash when revoking it from a blocked attack.

Patchnotes history.

Cheers!
🍻

