this is update 176.

This is another small bugfix update.

What's new?

Changed: Exclude Map Fragments from first Tavern for Berserker.

Changed: Fire Scroll now includes Blood Sacrifices.

Changed: Summoner now display more than 1 card spawned much faster.

Fixed: Target filter that removes non health minions can include a minion without health.

Fixed: Staff does not correctly reset damage when frozen.

Fixed: Iron Pauldrons can block strength fatigue damage.

Fixed: Goblet crash when revoking it from a blocked attack.

Patchnotes history.

