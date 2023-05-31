Hello,
this is update 176.
This is another small bugfix update.
What's new?
Changed: Exclude Map Fragments from first Tavern for Berserker.
Changed: Fire Scroll now includes Blood Sacrifices.
Changed: Summoner now display more than 1 card spawned much faster.
Fixed: Target filter that removes non health minions can include a minion without health.
Fixed: Staff does not correctly reset damage when frozen.
Fixed: Iron Pauldrons can block strength fatigue damage.
Fixed: Goblet crash when revoking it from a blocked attack.
Cheers!
🍻
