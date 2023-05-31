 Skip to content

十五 update for 31 May 2023

2023.05.31 Update(1)

Build 11357394 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Text optimization for the argument downstairs in the dormitory on January 26th
2.On March 30th, the NPC downstairs of the dormitory added more memes
3. Reminder text correction for billiards mini game (thank you to the connoisseur: Dazhong Dianping)

