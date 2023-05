Share · View all patches · Build 11357272 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 07:39:09 UTC by Wendy

[Update List]

Sound balance

Sound Effect add

find buggy!(gotcha!)

Ready or not, here I come! We'll definitely fix it!

stay calm and enjoy our enhanced cutscene

retrun of MSC!

return of MSS!

We are back with more clean version of PIGROMANCE again!

See ya in next update log!Bye for now!

Bye for now! (grunt)