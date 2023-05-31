Update 21 - Remove progress indication from weapon after unlocking

Hi,
I noticed that weapons are still looking "greyed out" after getting unlocked via damage.
The grey progress indication is now removed after you select the unlock,
Till later,
André
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi,
I noticed that weapons are still looking "greyed out" after getting unlocked via damage.
The grey progress indication is now removed after you select the unlock,
Till later,
André
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update