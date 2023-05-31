 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 31 May 2023

Update 21 - Remove progress indication from weapon after unlocking

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

I noticed that weapons are still looking "greyed out" after getting unlocked via damage.
The grey progress indication is now removed after you select the unlock,

Till later,
André

