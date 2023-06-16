Early Access Launch of Find with Seoul!

Release the game!Our game, Find with Seoul, has finally launched in Early Access! The game is being developed by a solo developer and continues to add new content and features. Your interest and support are much needed for the growth and development of the game.

Content:

Hello! Today, we are thrilled to announce the Early Access release of Find with Seoul. This game, led by a solo developer, is still diligently under development. Plans for more characters, stories, skills, and puzzle items are in the works, corresponding to the next stage of our current roadmap.

Your feedback and support will greatly contribute to the growth of our game. We would love to share the process of the game's development with you. Therefore, we plan to share as many updates and progress reports as possible every week.

Your participation will greatly help in making this game. We kindly ask for your interest and love for our game, Find with Seoul. Thank you!