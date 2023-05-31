PatchNote 1.1

BUG FIXES :

Fixed the bug with the music looping on a single tune => Now the music is looped correctly on several tunes.

Fixed the fact that the player can leave the map but cannot return to it.

Fixed the fact that the ball is not destroyed if it leaves the map.

The keyboard is now QWERTY (it was on a French keyboard before [AZERTY] )

Fix the bug with mouse don't disapared when gamepad is activated

Fix keyboard controls spelling mistake

BALANCE :

Players have increased speed

The player has less gravity

The player can jump higher

The player's shooting area is larger

The player has a larger gripping surface

The ball is heavier

The ball has more speed when the player hits it

The goal is smaller

ADD :

Add a button to report a bug (redirect to external link)

Added a score to reach for end the match

Changed the location of the points interface