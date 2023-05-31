PatchNote 1.1

BUG FIXES :
Fixed the bug with the music looping on a single tune => Now the music is looped correctly on several tunes.
Fixed the fact that the player can leave the map but cannot return to it.
Fixed the fact that the ball is not destroyed if it leaves the map.
The keyboard is now QWERTY (it was on a French keyboard before [AZERTY] )
Fix the bug with mouse don't disapared when gamepad is activated
Fix keyboard controls spelling mistake
BALANCE :
Players have increased speed
The player has less gravity
The player can jump higher
The player's shooting area is larger
The player has a larger gripping surface
The ball is heavier
The ball has more speed when the player hits it
The goal is smaller
ADD :
Add a button to report a bug (redirect to external link)
Added a score to reach for end the match
Changed the location of the points interface
