Additional Elements

-Display furniture that can be broken by player or zombie attacks has been added.

-Retries can now be made from the ESC menu.

-The number of enemies remaining in TimeAttack mode is now displayed.

-Achievement now displays the shortest time to reach the goal after defeating all enemies in TimeAttack mode.

Adjustments

-Made it harder to climb on top of goods racks.

-It is now possible to climb on top of furniture that was previously inaccessible.

-The vomit zombie now takes an elevation angle against a player in a high position.

-Performance of the shovel (short) has been adjusted.

-Performance of crowbars has been adjusted.

-The message after the goal in TimeAttack is now different when there are still enemies left and when all the enemies have been cleared.

-The damage power of attacks over barriers has been reduced.

Bug Fixes

-Improved the behavior of falling.

-Fixed a problem where the frying pan would trigger the guard when not equipped.

Known Bugs

-Under some conditions, zombies would suddenly stop tracking the player and move toward a single location.