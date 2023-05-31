Additional Elements
-Display furniture that can be broken by player or zombie attacks has been added.
-Retries can now be made from the ESC menu.
-The number of enemies remaining in TimeAttack mode is now displayed.
-Achievement now displays the shortest time to reach the goal after defeating all enemies in TimeAttack mode.
Adjustments
-Made it harder to climb on top of goods racks.
-It is now possible to climb on top of furniture that was previously inaccessible.
-The vomit zombie now takes an elevation angle against a player in a high position.
-Performance of the shovel (short) has been adjusted.
-Performance of crowbars has been adjusted.
-The message after the goal in TimeAttack is now different when there are still enemies left and when all the enemies have been cleared.
-The damage power of attacks over barriers has been reduced.
Bug Fixes
-Improved the behavior of falling.
-Fixed a problem where the frying pan would trigger the guard when not equipped.
Known Bugs
-Under some conditions, zombies would suddenly stop tracking the player and move toward a single location.
Changed files in this update