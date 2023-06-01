Update 1.1.1

Greetings, citizens! Are you ready for a new update?
List of changes:
- Added the sound of a trumpet playing in a certain scenario with Frank's son.
- Changed the spot for a dialogue with the policeman in the “Kim's hideout” quest. Now, instead of sometimes happening inside the apartment, it always takes place by the staircase.
- Changed the behavior of Thomas Noller, the ministry employee. He now brings money to the correct place if the player blackmails him from a computer in Frank's apartment.
- Fixed an issue with the “Camp Grenada” achievement. The game now counts flags on both flagpoles in the “Show your true colors” quest instead of only the right one.
- Fixed an issue with disappearing quest steps in the “The Reform” quest.
- Fixed an issue with notifications about the quest completion popping up multiple times.
- Fixed an issue with Gerhardt Günzel behavior if his wife Maria was no longer in the apartment.
- Fixed an issue with not being able to give Nora Helm the medicine and get money for it during one conversation.
- Fixed an issue with not being able to give Nora Helm the medicine at all.
Stay tuned and keep spying! 👓
