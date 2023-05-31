Update 0.85

Greetings Wielders!

Have you recovered from our Loth update? Are your arms tired from opening tombs and digging up graves? Too bad because we have another massive update for you! It’s time for something that many of you have been asking about New traits and abilities for troops and all the balancing that goes with it!



Loth takes door-to-door recruitment to another level in our new update!

Adding new abilities to a game like ours changes things, the role of that stocky bullfrog changes when that Rana Guardian can now bullrush across the battlefield after all!

But unit abilities aren’t the only thing on our Swedish smorgasbord! We have been working with siege combat and we are proud to introduce gates and defensive bonuses to help you really hold those precious walls protecting your valuable settlements.

But a few general sentences aren’t going to explain massive things like this so let’s get into some details.



Look at that bullfrog bullrush, bullying the opposition



The frogs aren’t the only ones that have learned new tricks! Queen’s Quard now has the passive trait Essence fighter, making them hoard essence every time they attack. The scarred Brutes of Barya have mastered the new ability Front Line Fighter, giving them a sturdy buff for every hostile close to them.

Overall close to twenty of our troops have new or updated traits and abilities, far too many to list here, but further down there is a handy link to the patchnotes with everything you need to know about this new update.



The Banes of Loth are now mobile, making them the perfect “run and gun” unit!

As we have changed and balanced many of our units, we’ve also gone over our long roster of buildings and changed quite a few costs, increasing some and decreasing others. This work is just like so many others, ongoing. As we introduce new aspects to our game we will always look back and perhaps tweak a thing or two.



We’ve had our best math geniuses assigned to this project!

Balancing is far from “only” unit cost and new abilities, we’ve also done quite a bit of work with our troops overall, lowering and raising health, damage, and initiatives on over twenty-five of our hard-working troops!

Naming just a few of these changes are that the Necromancers obviously have been feeling their age as their health has been lowered to 50 from 60 but their damage has been increased, marking their obvious experience. Dragons have gotten a bit lower initiative and health but they have gained a powerful new ability called Menacing Roar, which lowers both movement and initiative of enemies that are brave or foolish enough to stand close to these powerful units.

I wouldn’t want to face a dragon armed with nothing but a good singing voice and dagger.

We can think of a few days better to rediscover Songs of Conquest. With a new campaign and all these changes to our units, things are radically different since just a couple of months ago. So try out those new abilities, siege those walls, and challenge your friends to deadly conquest.

We have one more sprint before our summer holidays and as always we look forward to the road ahead! There is a lot of interesting news coming after our sun-gazing and flower-picking break.

Keep up the adventure Wielders!

/The Lavapotion Team

Read the entire changelog here!