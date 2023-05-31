World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II. Thank you for all the reports - they allow us to quickly identify the issues and fix them. More updates will follow!

Fixes

Fixed a crash in wave_ground.lua script.

Fixed a crash when TurretDesc is missing.

Fixed a crash in BuildingDb.

Fixed a crash in ResourceLocalGraph is the resource is null.

Fixed a crash in TerrainGridPatch system.

Fixed a crash after pressing the 'Stop Research' button.

Fixed a crash in the InventorySystem.

Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to stop repairing at 99.9%.

Fixed multiple problems connected with loading saves created with mods.

Fixed a problem that caused some consumables not to replenish.

Fixed a problem that caused the Game Configuration Tool not to store settings properly.

Added new and previously missing localization strings for popups and settings.

Fixed an error that caused a wrong video file to be played sometimes.

Fixed a problem that caused some text in game to display as @@@@@ instead of regular characters.

Few minor fixes in German localization plus added some previously unlocalized German strings.

Fixed missing objective translation in the final Caverns story mission.

Added advanced and rare resource costs to the new expansion equipment - more advanced blueprints were missing additional costs.

Treasure Hunter` achievement will now only trigger on maps that have underground treasures present.

Achievements: limit Forbidden Knowledge to Campaign and Survival Mode to prevent players from getting this achievement in Prologue.

to Campaign and Survival Mode to prevent players from getting this achievement in Prologue. Rocks in Crystal Caversn biome have been rebaked and optimized, reducing their polygon numbers.

Fixed an issue with Mr. Riggs' flashlight and time of day desynchronization.

EXOR Studios