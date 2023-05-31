 Skip to content

The Riftbreaker update for 31 May 2023

World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th

Share · View all patches · Build 11356868 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II. Thank you for all the reports - they allow us to quickly identify the issues and fix them. More updates will follow!

**

The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th, 2023. EXE: 744 DATA: 362 Changelog:

**

Fixes
  • Fixed a crash in wave_ground.lua script.
  • Fixed a crash when TurretDesc is missing.
  • Fixed a crash in BuildingDb.
  • Fixed a crash in ResourceLocalGraph is the resource is null.
  • Fixed a crash in TerrainGridPatch system.
  • Fixed a crash after pressing the 'Stop Research' button.
  • Fixed a crash in the InventorySystem.
  • Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to stop repairing at 99.9%.
  • Fixed multiple problems connected with loading saves created with mods.
  • Fixed a problem that caused some consumables not to replenish.
  • Fixed a problem that caused the Game Configuration Tool not to store settings properly.
  • Added new and previously missing localization strings for popups and settings.
  • Fixed an error that caused a wrong video file to be played sometimes.
  • Fixed a problem that caused some text in game to display as @@@@@ instead of regular characters.
  • Few minor fixes in German localization plus added some previously unlocalized German strings.
  • Fixed missing objective translation in the final Caverns story mission.
  • Added advanced and rare resource costs to the new expansion equipment - more advanced blueprints were missing additional costs.
  • Treasure Hunter` achievement will now only trigger on maps that have underground treasures present.
  • Achievements: limit Forbidden Knowledge to Campaign and Survival Mode to prevent players from getting this achievement in Prologue.
  • Rocks in Crystal Caversn biome have been rebaked and optimized, reducing their polygon numbers.
  • Fixed an issue with Mr. Riggs' flashlight and time of day desynchronization.

EXOR Studios

