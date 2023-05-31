Hello Riftbreakers!
We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II. Thank you for all the reports - they allow us to quickly identify the issues and fix them. More updates will follow!
**
The Riftbreaker World Expansion II Maintenance Update, May 30th, 2023. EXE: 744 DATA: 362 Changelog:
**
Fixes
- Fixed a crash in wave_ground.lua script.
- Fixed a crash when TurretDesc is missing.
- Fixed a crash in BuildingDb.
- Fixed a crash in ResourceLocalGraph is the resource is null.
- Fixed a crash in TerrainGridPatch system.
- Fixed a crash after pressing the 'Stop Research' button.
- Fixed a crash in the InventorySystem.
- Fixed an issue that caused some buildings to stop repairing at 99.9%.
- Fixed multiple problems connected with loading saves created with mods.
- Fixed a problem that caused some consumables not to replenish.
- Fixed a problem that caused the Game Configuration Tool not to store settings properly.
- Added new and previously missing localization strings for popups and settings.
- Fixed an error that caused a wrong video file to be played sometimes.
- Fixed a problem that caused some text in game to display as @@@@@ instead of regular characters.
- Few minor fixes in German localization plus added some previously unlocalized German strings.
- Fixed missing objective translation in the final Caverns story mission.
- Added advanced and rare resource costs to the new expansion equipment - more advanced blueprints were missing additional costs.
- Treasure Hunter` achievement will now only trigger on maps that have underground treasures present.
- Achievements: limit
Forbidden Knowledgeto Campaign and Survival Mode to prevent players from getting this achievement in Prologue.
- Rocks in Crystal Caversn biome have been rebaked and optimized, reducing their polygon numbers.
- Fixed an issue with Mr. Riggs' flashlight and time of day desynchronization.
EXOR Studios
Changed files in this update